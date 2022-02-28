Russian Troops Shoot German Firefighter Who Went To Ukraine To Rescue His Wife 

By Georgina Jadikovskaall A firefighter from Germany who went on a rescue mission to save his wife from the Ukrainian capital has been hospitalized after he was shot in the head by Russian troops as he drove through the war zone to find her. German firefighter Steve Meiling, from Borna, Germany, was on his way to rescue his wife Anna […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!