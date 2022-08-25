Russian Separatist Allies Accuse Ukraine Of Shelling Shopping Center In Donetsk

By Joseph Golder The pro-Russian, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic has accused Ukraine of shelling a shopping center in Donetsk. The Donetsk People’s Republic–DPR–accused Ukraine of shelling the Galaktika hypermarket, located on Shutova street in the occupied city of Donetsk. Footage obtained from pro-Russian authorities of the breakaway region purports to show the building ablaze after being hit by missiles. Emergency […]