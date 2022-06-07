Russian Attack Helicopters Target Ukrainian Forces On The Ground

By Joseph Golder Video released by the Russian military purportedly show Russian attack helicopters taking out Ukrainian forces on the ground. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that the footage shows the “combat work of the crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters to destroy strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” The images, obtained from the MoD, show Ka-52 (a.k.a […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!