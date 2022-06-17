Russian Armored Vehicle Hit In Strike While Trying To Escape

By William McGee This video footage purports to show a Russian armored personnel carrier emerging from a tree line and traveling across a pockmarked field before it is hit in a Ukrainian artillery strike and left smoldering. Zenger News obtained the video from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on June 15. The AFU General Staff […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!