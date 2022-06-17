The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Russian Armored Vehicle Hit In Strike While Trying To Escape

By zenger.news | on June 17, 2022

By William McGee This video footage purports to show a Russian armored personnel carrier emerging from a tree line and traveling across a pockmarked field before it is hit in a Ukrainian artillery strike and left smoldering. Zenger News obtained the video from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on June 15. The AFU General Staff […]

