Russian, American Efforts Appear Aligned In Armenia – Azerbaijan Clashes

By zenger.news | on October 02, 2022

By Joseph Hammond Despite finding themselves on opposing sides in Ukraine and elsewhere, the United States and Russia have found a corner of the map where they still largely agree – stopping another conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Stanislav Zas, a former Red Army officer and head of a Russian-backed security alliance, recently visited Armenia following the implementation of a […]

