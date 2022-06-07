Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Fighter Jet In Hotly Contested Donbas Region

By Joseph Golder Russia claims it has shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet in the hotly contested Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The images, obtained from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), appear to show a montage of various operations conducted by their forces. For a few seconds, the remains of what appears to have been a fighter jet […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!