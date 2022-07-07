Russia Releases Images Showing Off Its Iskander Missile System

By Joseph Golder A Russian Iskander missile system allegedly went in action, as these images show. The images were obtained from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on the evening of Tuesday, July 5, along with a short statement claiming that they show “the combat work of the crews of an operational, tactical Iskander missile system”. The footage shows a […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!