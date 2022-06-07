Russia Rattles Sabre In Pacific With Large Warship And Aircraft Exercises

By Joseph Golder New video images purport to show Russia rattling its sabre in the Pacific Ocean with large warships and planes taking part in exercises said to involve over 40 vessels and 20 aircraft. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that the images show “exercises of warships and naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet.” The video first shows […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!