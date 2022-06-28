The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Russia Claims Footage Shows Attack Helicopters Conducting Electronic Warfare

By zenger.news | on June 28, 2022

By Joseph Golder Russia has released footage which they claim shows some of their attack helicopters conducting electronic warfare. A pair of Russian Mi-8 attack helicopters take to the sky before they are seen traveling close to the ground over the countryside somewhere in Ukraine. They then appear to be at a higher altitude, just above the clouds, before they […]

