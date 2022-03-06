Russia and Inflation Take Centerstage at SOTU as President Briefly Mentions Voting Rights

When President Joe Biden took the podium for the annual State of the Union Address, it marked the first time two women – Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – sat on the dais for the official address. The President began by addressing the elephant in the room – or at least Eastern Europe. He declared that […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!