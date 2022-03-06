Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Russia and Inflation Take Centerstage at SOTU as President Briefly Mentions Voting Rights

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on March 05, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

When President Joe Biden took the podium for the annual State of the Union Address, it marked the first time two women – Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – sat on the dais for the official address. The President began by addressing the elephant in the room – or at least Eastern Europe. He declared that […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!