‘Ruh-roh:’ Scooby The Dog Took Rescuers On Wild Ride Down The Los Angeles River

By Zachary Rosenthal A dog, his owner, and a good Samaritan all had to be rescued from the Los Angeles River on Monday after the drought-stricken city picked up its heaviest rainfall of the year so far, more than enough to cause the river to swell. The dog and its owner were swept into the swollen river at around 2:00 […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!