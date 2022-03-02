Routine Prenatal Ultrasound Can Identify Signs Of Autism

By Abigail Klein Leichman A routine prenatal ultrasound in the second trimester can identify early signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a new study from Israel. Researchers from the Azrieli National Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research in Beersheva examined data from hundreds of prenatal ultrasound scans from the fetal anatomy survey conducted during mid-gestation. They found anomalies in […]