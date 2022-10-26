Roslyn Kills 2, Causes Extensive Destruction In Mexico

By Allison Finch Hurricane Roslyn is being blamed for two fatalities after the storm made landfall as a major hurricane, packing 120-mph winds, on Mexico’s west coast early Sunday morning. The storm quickly lost wind energy over land and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but its torrential rainfall caused destructive landslides that have buried cars and destroyed homes, leaving […]
