The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Rookie Policeman Requires Brain Surgery Following Attack By Violent Criminal

By zenger.news | on August 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska An English cop, who needed life-saving brain surgery after he was punched in the head by a violent thug, has told how he was so delirious he even offered to “drive back to the nick:” which is British slang for the place where an arrest has taken place. Police Constable Leo Clarke, then 24, was left with […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!