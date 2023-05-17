The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Rising Antisemitism Focus At European Jewish Association Conference

By zenger.news | on May 17, 2023

By JNS Reporter Jews from across Europe gathered to address the continent’s growing antisemitism problem at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference in Porto, Portugal, on Monday.  “We are one community undivided by borders. When we speak with one voice, we are stronger together,” said EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin.  “As we meet, governments across Europe are coming forward with […]

