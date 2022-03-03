Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

By Lauren Fox “I think we got something.” Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate […]
