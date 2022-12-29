The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Republican Elected To Congress  Changes His Story About Family Fleeing Nazis And Going To College

By zenger.news | on December 29, 2022

By JNS Reporter Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. Santos had claimed his maternal grandparents were refugees who fled the Nazis to Brazil. ALEJANDRA VILLA LOARCA/JNS Republican George Santos, who in November was elected to represent New York’s third […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!