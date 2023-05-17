Reporters Without Borders Advocate For The Release Of Jimmy Lai From Prison In Hong Kong

By Alberto Arellano Editors and journalist have called for the immediate release of British media mogul, Jimmy Lai, in an open letter to the government of Hong Kong. Demands for the charges to be dropped have included notable names including The Guardian Editor-In-Chief Katharine Viner and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. Police stand guard as pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!