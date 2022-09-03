The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Report Reveals ‘A Hidden Key to Combating Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Juvenile Justice’

By Staff | on September 03, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

According to new Sentencing Project research, diverting youth from juvenile court involvement should be a central focus in reducing racial and ethnic disparities. It also should improve outcomes in America’s youth justice systems. The report’s author wrote that getting arrested in adolescence or having a delinquency case filed in juvenile court clearly damages young people’s futures and increases their subsequent […]

