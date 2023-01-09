Reliving The Great Ice Storm Of 1998

By John Murphy Canada: Ice Snowed Over Car Lot. Storms in Canada’s dark, triangular region have left most in the area without power for over a month. The historic Great Ice Storm of 1998 led to destruction and devastation across Canada and the northeastern United States that lasted far beyond the storm’s duration. CHRISTOPHER J. MORRIS/ACCUWEATHER The historic Great Ice […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!