Redwoods Have Specialized Leaves That Allow Adaptation To Both Wet And Drier Climates

By Martin M Barillas The tallest trees in the world continue to offer insights to scientists, with a new study revealing that redwoods have functionally distinct leaves that allow them to thrive in both wet and dry areas. The paper, appearing in the American Journal of Botany, showed that redwood trees (Sequoia sempervirens) feature two types of leaves with completely […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!