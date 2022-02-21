Reducing Herbicide Use By Distinguishing Weeds From Crops

By Brian Blum Spraying herbicides on weeds has long been an imprecise science. Farmers have had little choice in the past but to spray everything — healthy crops and weeds alike. It’s an incredibly wasteful process. “Farmers go to their fields with their machines and spray the entire field uniformly, 100 percent of the time, season after season, field after […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!