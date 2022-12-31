The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Record Number of People Signed up For Obamacare During 2022

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on December 31, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

President Joe Biden said he promised to lower costs for families and ensure that all Americans have access to quality affordable health care. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the president proclaimed that he’d delivered on that promise. A record number of people – nearly 11.5 million – signed up for insurance on HealthCare.gov – about 1.8 million more and an 18% […]

