The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Record-challenging Warmth To Fuel Severe Weather In Central US

By zenger.news | on October 26, 2022

By Brandon Buckingham A powerful storm bringing about a major pattern shift across the western and central United States will bring a full array of impactful weather along its path, including the threat of severe thunderstorms. A shifting weather regime can already be felt across the Plains and Midwest as temperatures have soared upward in response to the incoming storm. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!