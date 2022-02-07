Reaction: Caris LeVert Fills Blended Need For Cavs As Pacers Reset

By Spencer Davies Sporting a 32-21 record and competing at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Indiana Pacers swingman Caris LeVert, a league source confirmed to BasketballNews.com on Sunday evening. The deal sends Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-rounder (via the Houston Rockets) and a 2027 second-rounder to Indiana in exchange. […]