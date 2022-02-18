By Percy Lovell Crawford As the world watched what is widely believed to be one of the greatest halftime performances ever during Super Bowl LVI, one thing that stood out was the heavy influence the West Coast has on hip hop. Compton, California, was represented well by legendary producer and rapper Dr. Dre and one of music’s brightest stars, Kendrick […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!