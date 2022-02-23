Ray Jackson: Juwan Howard Shouldn’t Be The Only One Held Accountable

By Etan Thomas It was the slap heard around the world. Juwan Howard was involved in a verbal altercation with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard following the Badgers’ 77-63 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. From the video, it appeared as though Howard was grabbed and stopped by Coach Gard as he attempted to walk by him in the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!