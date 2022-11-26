Rattlers take Florida Classic with 41-20 win over Bethune-Cookman

FAMU Dominates First Half for Second Straight Win Looking to win their ninth consecutive game of the year, FAMU (9-2) used tough defense and a critical fourth down fake punt play to ensure the win over Bethune-Cookman (2-9) and win the 25th Florida Classic in Orlando before over 55,000 fans at the Camper World Stadium. Setting the tone from the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!