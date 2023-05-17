The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Rare Daytime Lighting Bolt Shatters Lives Of Father And Son

By zenger.news | on May 17, 2023

By Allison Finch Bosque County, Texas is home to fewer 19,000 people and two of them got struck by lightning this week. An hour and a half south of Dallas, Bosque County is classic Texas flat lands is where the Brazos River cuts through grazing and crop fields. Matthew Boggs, 34-year-old man was walking his two sons home from a […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!