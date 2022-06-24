Rare Breed: Zoo Welcomes Four Antelope So Rare Less Than 100 Still Alive In Wild

By Joseph Golder These images show how a zoo in Spain has welcomed four members of a critically endangered species of African antelope that has less than 100 members left in the wild. The eastern bongo, also known as the mountain bongo (Tragelaphus eurycerus isaaci) is a type of antelope that is listed as critically endangered by the International Union […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!