By Simona Kitanovska A rare 500-year-old Tudor structure used to catch fish has emerged from beneath the sand at a popular beach – and is only visible due to the low tide. Shifting sands revealed the incredible wooden traps built for catching fish in Chichester, West Sussex, in the southernmost part of England, in the United Kingdom. Dating from the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!