Rams Hold off Falcons’ Late Rally for 31-27 Victory

The Falcons and Rams went into Sunday’s game looking for their first wins of the season with the Falcons continuing their customary winless start of the season going into Week 2 for the third straight year. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 196 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, completing 26 of 17 passing attempts in Sunday’s loss. Despite moving […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!