Raines Names Field after Former Coach Freddie Stephens

Special to the Star / W. Earl Kitchings

The Raines School Advisory Committee and School Administration honored the All-Time Winningest football coach in school history by naming the football field in his honor. The venue will now be called Freddie Stephens Field at Earl S. Kitchings Stadium.

Coach Freddie Stephens became the third head coach of the Vikings from 1978-1996, where he compiled a record of 142-65-0. During his 19 years as head coach, Raines had 17 winning seasons, and won 24 championship titles including: 11 Gateway Conference, 10 District, 2 Regional and 1 Sectional title. He assisted over 200 student-athletes attend college, several of whom became All-Americans. Fourteen of his players made it to the NFL, including Raines first NFL Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins.

Stevens earned several coaching honors including: Gateway Conference/Mike Houser Outstanding Coach Award (5X); 1991 Jacksonville Quarterback Club Coach of the Year; 1990 FACA Coach of the Year. Coach Stevens began his career at Raines in 1970 as the defensive coordinator under the late coach Jimmie Johnson, serving in that capacity for 8 years.

A native of Lake City, Florida, He attended Richardson High School, earning team honors, which lead to him receiving a scholarship to Edward Waters University. At EWU, he became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, while meeting his wife of 55 years, Naomi Stevens. From this marriage, the Stevens have three children (Cynthia Stevens, Tiffany Ingram, and David Stevens).

Raines alumnus and former Viking quarterback Adrian Mincey (c/o 1989) provided significant assistance in the naming of the field and other field improvements.

(Kitchings was the first Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Raines (1965-69), and the stadium was named after him in 1998).