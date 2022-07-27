Punch Up: Danny Garcia Readies For Key Fight Against Jose Benavidez 

By Percy Lovell Crawford PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is known for its great cheesesteak and the ability to breed amazing boxers. Danny Garcia is a perfect example. The former 140-pound kingpin moved up to 147 after conquering the junior welterweight division and faced what was once considered the Big Three: Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr. Now, the pride of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!