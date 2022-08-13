Public Invited to Middle Passage Marker Dedication on Amelia Island

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.– On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m., Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project Inc. (MPCPMP) will hold a dedication ceremony at Fort San Carlos, located at the Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park (715 San Fernando Street) on Amelia Island. The ceremony will formally honor and remember the two million Africans who died during the transatlantic human […]