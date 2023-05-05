The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Psychologist Explains Reason Behind McDonald’s Famous Red And Yellow Logo

By zenger.news | on May 05, 2023

By Ricki Dewsbury The red-and-yellow logo of popular fast food chain McDonald’s is meant to trigger hunger, according to a UK-based psychologist. Karen Haller, an expert in behavioral color and design psychology, said the iconic Golden Arches design was created to elicit specific psychological effects on customers.  A store of the American fast food company McDonald’s is seen in Washington, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!