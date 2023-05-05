Psychologist Explains Reason Behind McDonald’s Famous Red And Yellow Logo

By Ricki Dewsbury The red-and-yellow logo of popular fast food chain McDonald’s is meant to trigger hunger, according to a UK-based psychologist. Karen Haller, an expert in behavioral color and design psychology, said the iconic Golden Arches design was created to elicit specific psychological effects on customers. A store of the American fast food company McDonald’s is seen in Washington, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!