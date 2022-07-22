Pro-Russian Troops Pound Ukrainian Positions Near Power Station With Artillery

By William McGee This slick footage shows pro-Russian soldiers loading artillery pieces with massive shells before apparently firing them at Ukrainian troops and military equipment. Zenger News obtained the footage from the People’s Militia of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) on July 20. The pro-Russian militia said: “Ukrainian nationalists continue to be squeezed out of the coal-fueled thermal power station […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!