Pro-Russia Militia Says It Is Knocking Ukrainian Forces Out Of The Sievierodonetsk Industrial Zone

By Joseph Golder These images purport to show how the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic is “knocking” Ukrainian forces out of an industrial zone in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The images appear to show heavy fighting in the city, with smoke billowing from what appears to be a factory. Other images show soldiers taking shelter as explosions and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!