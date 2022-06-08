The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
President Zelenskyy’s Traditional Embroidered Shirt Sells For $100,000 At Washington DC Auction

By zenger.news | on June 08, 2022

By Joseph Golder This traditional embroidered shirt worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was sold at an auction in Washington DC for $100,000. President Zelenskyy wore the shirt on May 19, which was Vyshyvanka Day, as can be seen from these images. ‘Vyshyvanka’ is a casual name for the traditional embroidered shirts worn by Ukrainians. The footage shows President Zelenskyy […]

