President Zelenskyy’s Traditional Embroidered Shirt Sells For $100,000 At Washington DC Auction

By Joseph Golder This traditional embroidered shirt worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was sold at an auction in Washington DC for $100,000. President Zelenskyy wore the shirt on May 19, which was Vyshyvanka Day, as can be seen from these images. ‘Vyshyvanka’ is a casual name for the traditional embroidered shirts worn by Ukrainians. The footage shows President Zelenskyy […]