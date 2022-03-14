Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Prehistoric Giant Sloths Had Chain-Mail Armor Of Bone Mesh To Stop Predators

By zenger.news | on March 14, 2022

By Joseph Golder Prehistoric giant sloths had armor like chain-mail, made of a bone mesh embedded in their skin to stop predators from sinking their teeth and claws into them, according to new research. Experts at the Paleontological Museum of San Pedro said the surprising find took place as they were conducting a “routine survey” at a quarry near the […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!