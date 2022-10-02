Portuguese Security Lapse Sparks NATO Security Breach, And This Isn’t The First Time

By Joseph Hammond Portugal is at the center of a NATO cyber-security breach. This is second major defense scandal to rock the country in recent years, as U.S. officials have informed their Portuguese counterparts that documents sent to NATO from Portugal are being posted for sale on the dark web. “NATO and each allied country exchange information on a permanent […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!