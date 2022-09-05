Popcorn With Zenger: John Boyega Gives A Standout Performance In The Tragic True-Life ‘Breaking’

By Jacob Smith A number of films have recently addressed the abuse and mismanagement military veterans endured at the Veterans Administration. The 2017 film “Thank You For Your Service” highlighted a searing problem ignored by society and our government: 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States. The high suicide rate is attributed, in part, to the fact […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!