Popcorn With Zenger: ‘Bullet Train’ Is A Poor Man’s Guy Ritchie Film

By Jacob Smith Sony Pictures “Bullet Train” is the latest “John Wick”-style flick that pales in comparison to the franchise, which has run its course. Sony has invested big money into promoting “Bullet Train,” especially since Brad Pitt is the lead. Casting Pitt in a movie directed by the original producer of John Wick seems like a slam dunk for […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!