Political Factors Delaying Israel’s Sale Of Arrow-3 To Germany

By Yaakov Lappin The lack of a green light from the United States (US) is delaying the export of the Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile interception system to Germany, a Western technical observer has confirmed to Zenger News. Israel has worked for months to persuade the US to allow the sale of Arrow-3, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, which intercepts ballistic […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!