Police Shoot Houston Man Accused Of Killing A Deputy In A Shopping Mall

By Lee Bullen Houston police have released footage of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center after the suspect allegedly shot and killed a 62-year-old cop. The incident took place at PlazAmericas shopping mall on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 23. Footage of the event was just released. The City of Houston said in a Feb. 24 statement: […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!