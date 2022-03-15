Police Arrest Florida Man Who Abused His Bulldog

By Joseph Golder A Florida man who abused his American bulldog was arrested by police on March 10. Footage shared by law enforcement shows a visibly angry man, named as Michael Fernandes, shouting at his miniature American Bulldog named Guido and threatening to kill it if it defecates in the house. Fernandes is then seen punching the animal before kicking […]
