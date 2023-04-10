The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Plume Of Pacific Moisture To Spread Rain, Snow To Northwest

By zenger.news | on April 10, 2023

By Alyssa Smithmyer Into the first half of the upcoming week, an active weather pattern will continue across much of the Northwest U.S. From Sunday to Monday, a plume of moisture will surge into parts of Washington, Oregon and far Northern California. A northward bulge in the jet stream over much of California, Nevada, Utah and southern Idaho will help […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!