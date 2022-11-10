Plastic-free Packaging Solution Enters US Market

By Abigail Klein Leichman One of the greatest threats to the environment and climate is plastic waste. Melodea, an Israeli company, confronts that issue by producing a cellulose nanocrystal coating sourced from wood pulp, a side stream of the paper-making industry. The plastic-free, plant-based package coating will be available from Melodea within six months — ready to ship to the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!