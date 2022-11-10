The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Plastic-free Packaging Solution Enters US Market

By zenger.news | on November 10, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman One of the greatest threats to the environment and climate is plastic waste. Melodea, an Israeli company, confronts that issue by producing a cellulose nanocrystal coating sourced from wood pulp, a side stream of the paper-making industry. The plastic-free, plant-based package coating will be available from Melodea within six months — ready to ship to the […]

