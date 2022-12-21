The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Plaintiffs Challenging Kansas’ Congressional District Boundaries File Appeal To U.S. Supreme Court

By zenger.news | on December 21, 2022

By Dave Beaudoin Voting rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case December 7, 2022, in Washington, DC. The petitioners allege that the Kansas Supreme Court erroneously ruled “that intentional racial discrimination in redistricting is unconstitutional only if it prevents the formation of a majority-minority district.” DREW ANGERER/BALLOTPEDIA On November 23, […]

