PL and Partners Participated in the Thanksgiving Food Drive to Help Spread Joy this Holiday Season

Proud Sponsor of the 100 Black Men of South Florida’s Annual Event (Black PR Wire) Pembroke Park, FL - On Nov. 19, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) partnered with 100 Black Men of South Florida to support their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The event took place at the Feeding South Florida facility in Pembroke Pines. The food drive fulfills […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!